IRL - Online Life Is Real Life

“The Weird Kids at the Big Tech Party” from ZigZag

Episode Summary

We’re featuring an episode from the ZigZag podcast called “The Weird Kids at the Big Tech Party.” Before Silicon Valley was dominated by the Big Five tech companies, there was Mozilla - founded by coders and activists who believed the internet should be open to everyone. Hear Mark Surman, President and Executive Director of the Mozilla Foundation, on why "privacy" is a new business opportunity for entrepreneurs and how he doesn't burn out fighting the monopoly mindset of Silicon Valley.

Episode Notes

Season 4 of ZigZag is about examining the current culture of business and work, figuring out what needs to change, and experimenting with new ways to do it. Sign up for their newsletter and subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.